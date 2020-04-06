Samsung has announced its decision to kill the Smart View app which was used by Galaxy Devices to mirror their phone’s screen to a compatible TV. Unfortunately, the company has updated the app’s description to note that it will be killing the app off on October 5, 2020.

Samsung will be replacing the app with SmartThings app which is currently available in the Google Play Store. The app, however, will continue to work after October 5 but if you delete it then you won’t be able to download it back from the Play Store or the Apple App Store after 5th October.

]Thank you for using Samsung Smart View app. Unfortunately, Smart View app will no longer be supported from Oct. 5, 2020.

Please note, if you delete Smart View app from your mobile device, you will not be able to download it again. You can continue to use Smart View app unless you delete the app. For models over K5500 in 2016, M5500 in 2017*, and The Frame, you can enjoy a new mobile and TV experience by installing the Samsung SmartThings app from Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and Apple App Store. Thank you for your support and understanding.

If you’re someone who’s using the app then we would recommend downloading it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store before October 5 to continue using the app.

Via SamMobile