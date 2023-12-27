Samsung brings AI to the kitchen, smart refrigerator with AI Vision Inside and more

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung is showcasing a range of innovative appliances and features at CES 2024, which promise to revolutionize how we cook and eat. This is about fancy gadgets and creating a connected and intelligent food ecosystem that makes mealtime effortless, healthier, and more enjoyable.

Introducing the intelligent food management system. With the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator featuring AI Family Hub+, users get a smart refrigerator with AI Vision Inside. It comes with a smart camera that can recognize food items, track their expiration dates, and suggest recipes based on available ingredients. Moreover, you can easily purchase replacement water filters through Amazon with just one click.

Featuring a 7-inch LCD screen, the Anyplace Induction Cooktop simplifies meal preparation by displaying selected recipes from the Family Hub+. Its improved heating efficiency and scratch-resistant glass enhance its functionality.

The Samsung Food app now includes AI-powered features, such as “Personalize,” which adapts recipes to dietary needs; “Image-to-Recipe,” which identifies ingredients and suggests dishes; and “Tailored Meal Plan,” which creates personalized meals based on health data from Samsung Health.

The Bespoke refrigerator is the main hub connecting with other appliances, such as the cooktop and range. It shares information and automates tasks like sending cooking instructions or preheating the cooktop based on selected recipes. It’s similar to how an iPhone is the central hub of an Apple ecosystem.

On the other hand, Samsung Food uses health data from Samsung Health to suggest healthy recipes. YouTube and TikTok apps are available on the Family Hub+ screen for leisure.

More here.