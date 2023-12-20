Your Samsung Health app can now track your medication intake

It will roll out to US users later this week.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung Electronics today announced a new Medication tracking feature for its Samsung Health app. This new feature provides a comprehensive tool for managing prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Users can get detailed information on each medication, including descriptions, possible side effects, and potential drug interactions. They can also set reminders for taking their medications and refilling prescriptions, with priority alerts based on medication importance.

“With the addition of the new Medications tracking feature, we believe users will be able to more conveniently manage their medications, improve adherence, and ultimately maintain better health overall,” says VP Hon Pak in the official announcement.

The app can also warn users of potential adverse reactions caused by drug interactions or certain foods and substances, such as grapefruit juice and alcohol.

For critical medications, users can set a “strong” reminder that triggers a full-screen alert on their smartphone accompanied by a loud chime. For supplements, a less intrusive pop-up reminder will appear — also on Galaxy Watches.

Rolling out in the US via app updates later this week, this new feature compliments Samsung’s sleep management, mindfulness programs, and irregular heart rhythm detection capabilities.