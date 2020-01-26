Styluses have some important use case scenario and while it’s a niche, a sizable minority finds a phone with stylus very useful. Unfortunately, most of the major manufacturers rejected the idea of a “phone with a stylus”, and, therefore, you’ll have to choose between Samsung Galaxy Note series and LG Styro series if you’re on the lookout for a phone that comes bundled with a stylus. But that might change soon.

There is another manufacturer trying to enter the niche market and that is the Lenovo-owned company Motorola. It’s rumored to be working on a new smartphone that will have stylus functionality similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note series and LG Styro series. While we don’t know much about the handset as yet, the leaked render suggests that Motorola’s first stylus phone will feature a display with two punch-hole cameras, very narrow side bezels and a small bottom chin.

As you can see in the above image, the smartphone has its power button and volume rocker on the left side. If you look at the bottom right side of the smartphone you’ll notice a tiny hole, which is likely to be where the stylus is going to be placed when it is not in use.

According to XDA, it could be a mid-range Motorola smartphone, but we’ve no information about the exact price of the device. We don’t know much about the release date either, but if forced to conjecture, the upcoming MWC event, which is taking place next month in Barcelona, might see Motorola announcing its Android-powered smartphone that comes bundled with a stylus.

Source: evleaks