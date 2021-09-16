Samsung is mass-producing 90Hz refresh rate laptop OLED panels

Samsung Display announced yesterday that it has started the mass-production of its 90Hz refresh rate laptop OLED panels. There are two variants: 14-inch and 16-inch. The 14-inch OLED panels can be found in the new ASUS Zenbook and Vivobook Pro laptops.

“The 90Hz OLED panel offers more options for consumers who are looking to enjoy high-performance content on their laptops,” Samsung Display said. “With our innovative OLEDs, we’re further pioneering and leading the market in display technologies that offer superior image quality.”

“The demand for laptops is increasing steadily as working from home and remote learning become the new norm,” said ASUS’s PC BU product marketing center vice general manager Y. C. Chen. “OLED displays can meet consumers’ various needs as they’re using laptops for school, virtual meetings, video streaming, gaming, and more.”

Samsung Display claimed that its 90Hz OLED panel showed a blur length of 0.9mm, a 10 percent improvement when compared to a 120Hz LCD panel’s blur length in video playback. So, you will be able to enjoy videos better on Samsung’s 90Hz OLED panels.

Source: Samsung