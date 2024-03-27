Rumors swirl following ex-Stability AI chief's call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Nadella is "is above, below and around us," Mostaque jokes.

Former Stability AI CEO Emod Mostaque has recently revealed that he had a call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, but what did they possibly talk about?

Mostaque, who’d recently left the company, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a selfie of him and the Microsoft boss in a video call. He jokingly captions, “He is above, below and around us.”

He later clarifies that he’s just “doing his own things” for the time being and he (likely) will not join the Redmond-based tech giant, which had just recently announced a new organization called Microsoft AI. Mustafa Suleyman, former DeepMind boss, leads the wing, with Sean White replacing his post at Inflection.

But speculations have been circulating, especially knowing Microsoft’s track record of acquiring some of the top AI talents. Business Insider even goes as far as saying that Mostaque’s cryptic caption somewhat has “a dark truth to them.” Oof.

“Microsoft is also one of the leading open source companies globally & there are great teams in Microsoft Research like the wizard & phi teams pumping out great models,” Motasque later says.

Will we see Motasque any time soon at Microsoft, maybe for the new organization? For now, only time will tell.