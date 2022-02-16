One popular pastime for individuals who love media and entertainment is watching movies. And while it’s fun to sit on your couch and watch movies at home comfortably, watching your favorite or highly anticipated titles on the big screen offers an entirely different experience. Thus, many people prefer going to the cinema rather than streaming online. However, there are many options to choose from nowadays, thanks to technology. This article will compare two viewing formats: RPX and IMAX. We’ll look at their differences to help you make an informed decision on which format is best for you and your preferences so that you’ll know which tickets to buy right away the next time you visit a movie theater.

Screen Size

An important factor you need to consider when choosing between RPX and IMAX is the screen size. It makes sense to want the biggest screen possible when going to the cinema. Note that screen sizes vary depending on where you live, but RPX screens are usually 40 feet by 60 feet, while IMAX screens are 52 feet by 70 feet. In other words, RPX screens are typically smaller, but again, these sizes vary on your location, so some could go much larger than those figures. Nevertheless, these two screens are significantly larger than your regular cinema experience.

Comfortable Seating

Next up, a prestige cinema experience includes comfortable seating, so how do RPX and IMAX theaters fare in this department? RPX theaters are known for offering a premium, one-of-a-kind experience to viewers. After all, that’s exactly what the P and X stand for. For this type of cinema, its designers prioritized luxury; that’s why it has expensive, soft, and leathery seats with comfortable headrests.

On the other hand, IMAX theaters have similarly comfortable seats, but although they’re exquisite in their way, they undoubtedly can’t compete with RPX’s seats. When it comes to comfort level, RPX is one step ahead. However, it also has some downsides you may want to consider. For one thing, some people have a more difficult time getting in and out of RPX seats because the cinema aisles typically have small spacing.

Sound Quality

Now, when it comes to sound quality, this is where IMAX theaters shine. IMAX has 12 channels of high-quality sound, while RPX only offers a 7.1 channel surround sound system with the chairs having built-in speakers. While a 7.1 surround sound system is still pretty good, it simply doesn’t match what IMAX offers. Audio quality is a major factor to consider when going to the movies, especially if you’re an audiophile. Although IMAX is the better choice, you can still receive a great experience from RPX if you watch your movies there. After all, both viewing formats remain superior to the traditional movie theaters.

That said, it’s worth mentioning that RPX’s built-in chair speakers can be a tad distracting to some due to the vibrations it can cause. Some individuals enjoy the extra sensory experience these vibrations cause, while others find it jarring to the movie-watching experience. In the end, it all depends on your personal preference and whether you find other movements distracting when watching a movie.

Video Quality

Of course, video quality is also as important as sound quality. These days, different kinds of buzzwords like “4K” and “high fidelity” have been floating around, and it can be difficult to keep up sometimes. When it comes to RPX vs. IMAX, which format has the best video quality? If you plan to watch a 3D movie, you may want to consider RPX because it won’t be as strenuous on your eyes. However, note that the movie won’t be as bright, which can be a dealbreaker for some. 3D movies typically have a lowered brightness as it helps enhance the 3D effect, but it consequently makes watching the screen more difficult.

But if you’re only watching a traditional 2D film, IMAX theaters usually place viewers closer to the screen, allowing viewers a high-quality experience. RPX theaters tend to place viewers farther from the screen, but the overall picture quality matches IMAX.

Ticket Prices

Finally, don’t forget about how much tickets will cost you. Since RPX and IMAX theaters are premium movie formats, you can expect them to cost more than the average ticket. IMAX theaters are already pretty pricey, to begin with, but RPX can go a bit more depending on different factors. IMAX movies typically cost $20, although there are different price options for children and senior citizens. On the other hand, RPX tickets cost $18-$21 on average, which isn’t that different from IMAX.

The Bottomline

We hope we have covered all the necessary information regarding RPX and IMAX theaters to help you make an informed decision. As far as we can tell, the only significant difference between the two is the seating. As mentioned, RPX has luxury designs in mind, and its seats can be more comfortable than what IMAX offers. But if you don’t mind the seats offered by IMAX, which are still pretty comfortable, there’s no massive difference between IMAX and RPX.