Epic Games has announced that both Riverbond and Amnesia: Rebirth are now free to claim on the Epic Games Store, so what are you waiting for? They’re free, go and claim them!

Available to claim until Thursday the 28th of April you do have a fair chunk of time to make sure that you claim Epic Games’ latest free game offerings, however, there’s really no sense in waiting around as these games are free after all, so long as you don’t mind using the Epic Games Store itself, that is.

After the 28th of April, a new pair of games will rotate in to take the place of Riverbond and Amnesia: Rebirth as the Epic Games Store free game du jour, these games are Just Die Already and Paradigm. Just Die Already and Paradigm will be available to claim until the 5th of May.

Here’s a little bit about each of the games that are available on the Epic Games Store for literally nothing this and next week:

Amnesia: Rebirth – Available now to April 28th

In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you.

Riverbond – Available now to April 28th

Embark on a heroic journey to complete missions, battle adorable enemies, and smash everything into tiny cubes! Will you and your friends be the legendary heroes of Riverbond?

Just Die Already – Available April 28th to May 5th

Just Die Already is an old people mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator. You are old and angry and you’ve just been kicked out of your retirement home. How will you survive in a world that wants you to Just Die Already?

Paradigm – Available April 28th to May 5th

Paradigm is a surreal adventure game set in the strange and post apocalyptic Eastern European country of Krusz. Play as the handsome mutant, Paradigm, whose past comes back to haunt him in the form of a genetically engineered sloth that vomits candy.