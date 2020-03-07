You can now respond to Yammer conversations, polls and questions without leaving the Outlook inbox

Back in 2019, Microsoft first announced the ability to participate in Yammer conversations without leaving your Outlook inbox. Microsoft is now rolling out this interactive Yammer email feature to all enterprise users using Outlook on the web. Microsoft will also bring this feature to Outlook for Windows, Outlook for Mac, and Outlook for iOS and Android in the next 3 months.

With this new feature, enterprise users can remain active in Yammer without switching away from the Outlook experience. They can have the full Yammer thread and reply, like, vote, attach files, share gifs and even watch videos right inside the Outlook inbox.

If you do not want to see the Yammer conversation in email, you can turn off this on a per-email basis by selecting “Hide Yammer Conversation” at the bottom of the email.

Source: Microsoft