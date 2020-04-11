Besides rumours of a new Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3, we now hear that Microsoft is also working on a new Surface Dock 2, with improved connectivity.

DrWindows spotted a new listing at an online retailer and managed to get the specs from his contacts.

The new Surface Dock 2 will look largely the same as the old Dock. It, however, replaces the two mini Display Ports with USB-C ports. The rest of the connectors on the back remain the same – LAN, audio, 2 USB Type A and Kensington Lock.

On the front, the two USB-A ports are replaced with USB-C ports.

DrWindows made the mockup above showing the changes.

The actual Surface connector to your tablet remains the same, but the cord is reportedly longer, and can now deliver 200W, up from 95W previously.

Belgian store Shopmart lists the dock as 243,97 Euro ($266) though this price is of course not confirmed.

Microsoft is expected to announce their new hardware in late April.