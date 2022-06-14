Those who are expecting the arrival of GeForce GTX 1630 on June 15 would have to wait a little longer after NVIDIA reportedly changed the embargo timeline for the said graphic card model. Unfortunately, the news also covers the release of the three RTX 40 series cards, namely the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070, which will also be delayed by a month.

After comforting its customer last month with the assurance that its GPU supplies were almost in an appropriate state, Nvidia decided to delay the launch of the GTX 1630. From the original date, which is just days away, the release date is changed to “to be determined.” The reason, according to a report from independent graphics card website Videocardz, is the problem with its supply chain. Nonetheless, the website stresses that the board partners already manufactured GTX 1630 cards that are currently being validated. The website notes that even the GPU packaging design has already been finalized and approved.

With that being said, it is no surprise that even the launch of the 40 series cards will be pushed back. The only piece of good news probably about it is that the changes in the launch date of the three cards are indicated, unlike in GTX 1630. According to Videocardz, the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 will be released in September, October, and November of this year, respectively. However, while we are given months where they will supposedly be available, the outlet says that changes are still possible.