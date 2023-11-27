How to get rid of and remove web search from Windows search in Start menu

<a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> <a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> Close survey X Is Copilot the best AI companion out there? Help us find out by answering a couple of quick questions! Let's start Microsoft Copilot Survey

Want to remove web search from Windows search in the Start menu for good once and for all? Well, we’ve got you covered.

We all know it. It’s a common secret that Microsoft often slaps web results on many things. Some features, like the news & interest in Windows 11, have been called “unuseful,” “spammy,” and many, many things.

In some cases, like what this Redditor explains, you won’t even be able to search for apps that you want to open on Windows search. The user wants to open the Calculator through the search, but instead of seeing the app, they see web suggestions.

This can be annoying. So, if you relate to this situation, here’s to get rid of this problem once and for all.

How to get rid of and remove web search from Windows search in Start menu

1, Open the Settings app

2. Go to Privacy & Security > Search permissions

3. Scroll down until you find Show search highlights. Click on the toggle to turn it off.

There’s another trick up the sleeves that you can try: Registry tweak. But it can be risky, hence we’re not recommending it unless you know what you’re doing and you’ve had backups ready.

But, if you still want to give it a try, you need to put this code below to a.reg and then run it:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Explorer]

"DisableSearchBoxSuggestions"=dword:00000001

Have you tried solving this problem? Let us know below!