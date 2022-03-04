Samsung Electronics announced in a new post that Qualcomm Technologies validated its 14-nanometer (nm) based 16-gigabit (GB) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM for use on Snapdragon mobile devices. Last November, Samsung first developed the first-ever 4nm-based LPDDR5X DRAM in the industry. The company has since worked alongside Qualcomm to optimize its 7.5 gigabit-per-second (GBPS) LPDDR5X, ensuring that it can be used with Snapdragon mobile platforms.

Samsung’s LPDDR5X is approximately 1.2 times faster than the previous 6.4Gbps LPDDR5, which many premium smartphones today use. Not only that, this latest technology is expected to bring many new and innovative features to the table. For instance, it will offer various AI features like image recognition and voice recognition, along with ultra-high-resolution video recording and natural language processing. In addition, the LPDDR5X’s power consumption can be reduced by about 20%, as it touts advanced circuit designs as well as dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (DVFS).

Samsung will keep on trying to develop low-power DRAM products in an effort to cater to the current demand for premium DRAM solutions.