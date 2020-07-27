Qualcomm announces Quick Charge 5 fast charging solution, can charge devices from 0 to 50% in 5 mins

Qualcomm today announced Quick Charge 5, the fastest charging technology for Android devices. The new Quick Charge 5 fast charging solution supports more than 100W charging power in a smartphone. You will be able to charge devices from 0 to 50% battery power in just 5 mins. This new solution also uses Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology to deliver better efficiency and extend the battery life cycle.

Quick Charge 5 highlights:

Quick Charge 5 is 70 percent more efficient than Quick Charge 4 and offers 10 times the power delivery of Quick Charge 1.

This solution supports 2S batteries and 20 Volts of power delivery.

Quick Charge 5 incorporates 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V.

It also runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4.

Quick Charge 5 enables Dual/Triple Charge technology, adaptive input voltage, INOV4, Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology, which work together to maximize power transfer efficiency, increase safety and help extend the battery life cycle on a users’ device.

Quick Charge 5 is optimized to take advantage of both USB-PD and Type-C technologies, addressing future Android requirements.

This solution’s support for more than 100W charging capabilities functions within the same footprint as the previous 45W solution.

Android OEMs are currently sampling Quick Charge 5 and the devices are expected in Q3 2020. Quick Charge 5 is supported on Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, and future premium- and high-tier Snapdragon mobile processors.

Source: Qualcomm