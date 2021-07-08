Qualcomm partners with ASUS for $1,499 Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

Qualcomm today surprised everyone by announcing a new special-edition smartphone targeting its fan base. The name of the smartphone is “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders”! This Snapdragon 888-based smartphone was designed by ASUS.

This new smartphone features both 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz connectivity with up to 7.5 Gbps downlink and 3 Gbps uplink. You can also enjoy multi-gigabit Wi-Fi speed (up to 3.6 Gbps) with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. For reliable and responsive voice and music, Qualcomm has included dual Bluetooth 5.2 antennas.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will be the first device with Snapdragon Sound that brings together Qualcomm’s best mobile and audio technologies in end-to-end audio systems.

Camera specs:

Rear Cameras Main Camera: Sony® flagship IMX686 64 MP image sensor – 1/1.73” large sensor size, 0.8 µm pixel size, Quad Bayer technology – 16 MP, 1.6 µm large effective pixel size, F1.8 aperture, 26.6 mm equivalent focal length in 35 mm film camera, 6p lens, 78.3° field of view, 2×1 On-chip-lens phase detection autofocus, 4-axis, optical image stabilization, Dual LED flash, Instant cameras switching Ultrawide Camera: Sony® flagship IMX363 12 MP dual pixel image sensor – 1/2.55” sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture, Real-time distortion correction, 14.3 mm equivalent focal length in 35 mm film camera, Supports 4 cm Macro shot Telephoto Camera: 8 MP, 3x optical zoom, up to 12x total zoom, 4-axis, optical image stabilization, 80 mm equivalent focal length in 35 mm film camera Front Camera 24 MP, 27mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera

Qualcomm has included the following accessories with this smartphone.

This limited-edition smartphone is coming soon to the U.S., China, UK and Germany for $1499. You can find more details about this Qualcomm smartphone here.