Qualcomm announces new tech to improve active noise cancellation in truly wireless earbuds

Qualcomm today announced Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology that improves comfort and the user experience for true wireless earbuds by dynamically adapting performance. This new tech can automatically adjust according to the level of leak-through, the environment, and the tightness of fit in the ears. It also allows users seamlessly switch listening modes—from calls to music to using a voice assistant—with no interruption in the noise cancellation.

Highlights of Qualcomm Adaptive ANC:

Qualcomm Adaptive ANC is designed to help make the user experience as seamless as possible from the moment a user takes the earbuds out of the box, with no need to conduct a fit test, self-calibration or to try out multiple sets of eartips.

The technology is also designed to operate across virtually all modes and works concurrently as a user transitions from one mode to another.

Qualcomm Adaptive ANC is also designed to support automatic adjustment to environmental conditions, by ramping down the ANC strength for quiet spaces or conversely ramping up for noisier environments.

Qualcomm Adaptive ANC is now available on Qualcomm QCC514x Bluetooth Audio SoC.

Source: Qualcomm