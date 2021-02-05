Google has now rolled out the general availability of web page sharing via QR Codes in Chrome 88.

The feature has been available behind flags for a while now, but is now available to all 70+% desktop users who use Google Chrome.

The feature can be accessed via clicking on the address bar, or via a right-click on the web page.

Images can also be shared via their own QR Codes.

Gallery

Most smartphone photo apps now have built-in automatic QR Code scanning, meaning simply opening your phone camera app and pointing it at your screen should open up the shared URL.

The feature is another way of connecting phones and PCs, and with fewer constraints than other less reliable methods such as WIFI, Bluetooth or paired device connections.

via ChromeUnboxed