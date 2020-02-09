If you love your news, Bing is working on a tool which is sure to keep you up to date constantly.

Project Newsbar is a desktop sidebar with a constant stream of news stories delivered by Bing.com.

The bar can either permanently take up 20% of your screen or auto-hide and show up when you nudge the edge.

When clicked on the stories open in your default browser.

The settings allow you to set you news location, which stocks you want to watch, set your news location, and set on which monitor and which side of the screen you want the news to appear.

The app can also auto-start if you want, and there is a feature which lets you hide the bar for 90 minutes so you can get some work done without being distracted.

The app is not currently publicly available and is only in version 0.0.168. It is also not clear if it is still in development or not.

You can keep an eye on the app at its store listing here, however.

Via WalkingCat