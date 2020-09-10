Ubisoft has accidentally leaked their upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake.

Accidentally posted early on the Russian uPlay Store, the upcoming remake of (hands down) the best Prince of Persia game looks to be a complete 3D reconstruction of the PlayStation 2 original.

The images were posted on Resetera by user AndrewDTF. Commenters are already mocking the game’s graphical fidelity, an aspect of the game that these images do no favour to. While the visuals are higher quality than the original, they don’t look as impressive as that game did upon its release.

Here’s some images:

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be revealed later today during the developer’s second Ubisoft Forward livestream. It’s not that surprising: the game’s retail packaging leaked last month with reported confirmation last week. After all, there’s no worse secret than a Ubisoft secret.