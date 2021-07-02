The torrent of leaks have finally started regarding Samsung’s upcoming product launches, and the latest is the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

We already know that Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Active will be Samsung’s first two smartwatches that will be powered by WearOS.

MySmartPrice reports the Galaxy Watch 4 price range will be between 350 – 370 euro ($410 – 435) for the 40mm and 380 – 400 euro ($450 – 475) for the 44mm variant. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will start at 470 – 500 euro ($550 – 590) for the 42mm and 500 – 530 euro ($590 – 625) for the 46mm variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in black, silver, gold and green.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic will be available in three sizes: 42mm, 44mm and 46mm. Also, it will feature a rotating bezel which will allow you to easily interact with the UI. This Classic edition smartwatch will be available in While, Black and Grey colors.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic will be durable than previous-gen Samsung smartwatches as it is protected by Gorilla Glass DX/DX+. Also, it is rated at 5ATM and certified for MIL-STD-810G.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 feature a minimal design and feature a new colour scheme in a glossy finish. It features two microphones for better ANC or Active Noise Reduction, a more limited version of the same feature.

The Buds2 will be available in White, Black, Purple, and Green colour option, and the square case will be white on the outside, while the inside will match the accompanying Buds2.

The case will offer 2.5w wireless charging, and hold 500 mAh, while the Buds2 will house a 60 mAh battery. This is a big upgrade for the case (from 270 mAh) though the actual headphones are down from 85 mAh.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to range between 180 – 200 euro ($210 – 235). Pricing will vary by market.

via SamMobile