If you thought Google was bad at keeping secrets then you’re in for a treat. Samsung is scheduled to launch the Galaxy S20 later today and the company has managed to leak their entire press release almost 6 hours before the launch.

Picked by Letsgodigital, the press release confirms all the new Samsung Galaxy S20 devices along with the Galaxy Buds+. Surprisingly, the press release doesn’t mention Galaxy Z Flip which is expected to launch alongside Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S20 will come with a 120 Hz display which is combined with a super-fast processor, AKG audio and a special game booster function for a top-notch gaming experience. The Galaxy S20 will also come with One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 10.

Moving on to the highlight of the phone, the camera of the Galaxy S20 offers a super high resolution (108MP high resolution [Galaxy S20 Ultra] / 64MP high resolution [Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +]), which brings every detail and nuance of the image forward brings. The Galaxy S20 Ultra goes one step further with pixel fusion technology at the sensor level, for stunning shots in low light. Samsung has also added Space Zoom to Galaxy S20 which is a combination of lossless hybrid optical zoom (3x [Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +], 10x [Galaxy S20 Ultra]) and AI-powered 10x digital zoom – lets users zoom up to 100x (S20 Ultra). It is also easy to take a picture, crop it and edit it in impressive quality, thanks to the crop-zoom technology of the Galaxy S20. All the Galaxy S20 series devices will support up to 8k video recording and will come with Super steady 2.0, with anti-roll stabilization and AI motion analysis. The Galaxy S20 will also come with 12GB RAM and will support 5G. Samsung has also added what the company is calling the Guardian Chip to protect against hardware attacks.

The Galaxy S20 comes with a 25W fast charger, with the Ultra also supporting 45W Super Fast charging. The entire series is equipped with enormous storage as standard (128 GB for S20; 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB for Galaxy S20 + and S20 Ultra).

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be going on sale from March 13, 2020. The devices will be available in the following colours:

Galaxy S20: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

Galaxy S20 +: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black

The smartphones will be available with the following suggested retail prices:

Galaxy S20: 128GB LTE for € 899 and 128GB 5G for € 999

Galaxy S20 +: 128GB 5G for € 1099

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 128GB for € 1349 and 512GB for € 1549

Moving on to Galaxy Buds+, those will be the successor to the Galaxy Buds and will be available starting from 14th February 2020. The Galaxy Buds+ will come with dynamic two-way speakers tuned by AKG, three microphones for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and will have a battery life of 11 hours for the Buds and an additional 11 hours using the charging case. The Buds+ will be compatible with both iOS and Android. As mentioned above, the Buds+ will be available starting from 14th February 2020 and will cost €169. The Galaxy Buds+ will be available in Black, White, Blue.