Microsoft’s PowerToys v0.58.0 is now available for users. The update comes with a ton of FancyZones improvements and fixes for several bugs found in File Explorer, Mouse Utility, and FancyZones, in the previous PowerToys update. However, the update includes no new features.

You can check out the official changelog below.

Changelog

Microsoft’s PowerToys recently got the ability to delete multiple colors from history, a new text wrapping setting and copy context menu to dev file preview, a new look for the What’s new button, a new plugin for time and date values/information, and more. You can check out all the features the company introduced in the update here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. By using the set of utilities, users can tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To get the latest version of the app, you need to open the Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section, and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.