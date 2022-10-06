PowerToys v0.63.0 is now rolling out with a lot of fixes and improvements

Microsoft has started rolling out PowerToys v0.63.0 with no noteworthy new features or changes. However, the latest version of the utility app comes with a ton of fixes and improvements to give you an overall better experience.

After installing PoweToys 0.63.0, you will find a new setting to select a language in the QuickAccent, which will reduce the number of accented characters. It also comes with a reduced installer, which is now 83 MB, compared to 125 MB in the previous version, 0.62.1. Some users were facing some issues with FancyZones, Color Picker, and Screen Ruler; and Microsoft claims to have fixed some of those issues.

However, the latest version of Microsoft PowerToys comes with several known issues, meaning that it is still not a perfect experience. Hopefully, it will fix these issues in the next update. You can learn more about the bug fixes and known issues in the full official changelog below.

Changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.63.0 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.