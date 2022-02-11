Microsoft’s PowerToys v0.55.2 is now available for download. The update offers no new features and fixes an issue that was discovered in the recently released v0.55.1.

For those unaware, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, which includes ColorPicker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. The app allows users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To update to the latest version of the app, you need to open the Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section, and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.