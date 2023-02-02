PowerToys 0.67.0 allows you to open its apps directly from your system tray

Microsoft has released a new update for the PowerToys app on Windows 11 and 10. The latest version of PowerToys is 0.67.0, but apart from a unique version number, it brings a couple of useful new functionalities. PowerToys 0.67.0 is now being rolled out to everyone.

One of the most exciting features in this update is the ability to launch PowerToys apps from the Windows 11 system tray. Thanks to the new quick launch flyout, you can launch your favorite PowerToys utilities with a few clicks. Apart from that, an option for PowerToys Run to tab through results instead of context buttons has been added in this release. Another change that Microsoft highlighted was that the PowerToys registry entries are moved from machine scope (HKLM) to user scope (HKCU).

#PowerToys 0.67 is here! This version introduces the new quick launch flyout that allows you to launch PowerToys apps directly from your system tray! Go check it out! #winui #fluentdesign #windev pic.twitter.com/Q97cQZdYu6 — Niels Laute (@Niels9001) February 1, 2023

PowerToys 0.67.0 also includes a ton of bug fixes and improvements. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about what’s new.

PowerToys 0.67.0 changelog

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link.