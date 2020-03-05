Microsoft is adding a new toy to the next release of their new PowerToys for Windows 10.

PowerToys is a set of utilities which was introduced by Microsoft first in Windows 95. This was to let users modify some of the trickiest settings without having any knowledge about Windows Registry.

In their latest Preview Release, version 0.16, Microsoft is looking to add an Image Resizer to the collection.

ImageResizer used to be part of the original PowerToys collection and allowed users to resize multiple images at the same time, useful when uploading or emailing them for example.

One of the interesting things about version three of the tool is that it is open source and you can access all the codes on GitHub. The release date of version 0.16 is not known yet, bit is likely to be in the near future.