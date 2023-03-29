PowerPoint web users can now insert videos from their computers

Microsoft has announced a new feature for PowerPoint users on the web. PowerPoint web client now allows inserting videos from your computers. This feature is available on other PowerPoint clients, including Windows, Mac, and mobile. And by adding the same functionality to the web client, Microsoft is ensuring PowerPoint offers basic features like inserting videos across all platforms.

After today’s PowerPoint announcement, users on the web will be able to insert videos saved on their computers besides online videos from platforms like YouTube. However, there are some limitations to how big the video should be. More specifically, it will support video files up to 256 MB. According to Microsoft, short videos are more effective in holding your audience’s attention.

Microsoft recommends using .mp4 files in PowerPoint web, but it will also support the following file types: .mov, .wmv, .avi, .m4v, .mkv, .asf, .ts. In an official blog post, Microsoft mentioned that the ability to insert videos in PowerPoint web was one of the features that many users requested Microsoft to add. If you want to insert videos from your computer in your PowerPoint presentations, you can follow the below steps:

How to insert videos from your computer in PowerPoint web

Open a new or existing presentation in PowerPoint for the web. Select Insert > Video > Video from the device.

Select the video you want and click the Open button to insert it into your slide. After your video has been inserted and appears on the slide, you can move, resize, or apply shape effects to your video.

However, it is worth pointing out that Microsoft is rolling out this feature in a phased manner. If you are not seeing it now, you need to wait a few more days before Microsoft makes it available for you.

Source: Microsoft