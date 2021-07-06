Pokémon Go has earned over $5 billion in revenue over the 5 years it’s been out according to analytics data from Sensor Tower.

It’s no surprise that Niantic’s Pokémon Go is overwhelmingly successful, from the frenzy upon its release to it even managing to survive a global pandemic where people’s ability to go outside was dramatically limited, there seems to be no stopping the mobile titan.

According to Sensor Tower’s analytics data, we can now see just how much Pokémon Go is raking in each year, which Sensor Tower reports is at least “$1 billion on average each year.” With $641.6 million earned in the first half of this year alone, 2021 has been the best ever start to a year, up 130% from the first half of 2017.

According to the data, the United States is the most spendy country, followed by Japan and then Germany. While amounts each player spends will of course vary, the average spend of Pokémon Go’s 632 million download player base is roughly $7.91.

We’ll have to see if this year can be the best ever for Pokémon Go once they roll back the pandemic-based bonuses that were introduced to keep people playing. With exploration bonuses taking their place, the player base and their associated spending will no doubt continue throughout the year.