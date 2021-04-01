It’s April! That means there are a bunch of new games coming to all our favourite digital subscription services, starting with three joining PlayStation Plus for April.

For April, PlayStation Plus members will be getting three new titles, available to download from Tuesday, April 6th to Monday, May 3rd.

Oddworld: Soulstorm | PS5

While unavailable in South Korea and on the PS4, Oddworld: Soulstorm is this months offering for the PlayStation 5. Following on as a direct sequel from 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty, you control Abe, as always, as he recruits and utilises his followers through plenty of puzzle-solving goodness.

Days Gone | PS4

For the PS4 this month, there’s a pair of zombie focused games, starting with Days Gone, which while refusing to call them zombies, we all know what they are. With a bike and a gun, what more do you need to take on hordes of zombies and “equally terrifying humans” as the PlayStation Plus blog’s bio touts.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4

Not only are these actual zombies, but they’re also Hitler’s actual zombies! With Zombie Army 4: Dead War taking place in 1940s Europe, it’s up to your band of plucky heroes to save mankind from the zombie armageddon, in this fourth instalment of the Zombie Army alternate history franchise.