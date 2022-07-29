If you still don’t have plans for the weekend, Free Play Days are here to save you from boredom. Xbox offers three games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to try until Sunday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

WWE 2K22

Xbox Series X|S at 35% off: $45.49 (Free Play Days)

Xbox One at 35% off: $38.99 (Free Play Days)

Battlegrounds at 60% off: $15.99

nWo 4-Life Edition at 35% off: $77.99

Experience the prime days of your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends, such as The Rock, Sasha Banks, Goldberg, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and more. WWE 2K22 gives you the ultimate wrestling sports simulation video game that will make you feel like you’re performing iconic dives, kickouts, and finishers in the WWE ring.

Generation Zero

Standard Edition at 65% off: $10.49 (Free Play Days)

Resistance Bundle at 60% off: $15.99

It is humans versus machines, but will you be able to survive this fight? Join the resistance and take down tower-high robots using your ingenuity and resourcefulness. Fight and try to survive in this open-world environment of 1980s Sweden, where you also need to scavenge and connect with other survivors. Go solo or team up with up to three friends and be the toughest guerilla in Generation Zero.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Standard Edition at 90% off: $5.99 (Free Play Days)

Unleash your inner shinobi in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, a multiplayer online game set in the universe of your favorite ninja, Naruto. You can custom your own shinobi or choose to fight using your fancied character. This 4v4 battle game will let you perform a multitude of ninja techniques in thrilling 3D environments with a completely new graphic style.