The Pixel 6 series marked the return of Google into the flagship smartphone territory, and the company seems to have done justice to the hype that it enjoyed before the official release of the smartphone. The Google Pixel 6 series has received a positive response from those using it and tech reviewers, but not everyone is happy with everything that it offers.

One of the reasons why Google is taking a lot of flak is because of the sluggish performance of the Pixel 6 fingerprint reader. Complaints regarding the biometric scanner in Pixel 6 appear to be significant numbers so much so that the software giant has felt the need to explain some of the users’ queries.

For those complaining about the sluggish performance of the fingerprint reader in Pixel 6, Google says it’s because the fingerprint sensor “utilizes enhanced security algorithms” in order to add some extra layer of protection, which is responsible for the delay in verification or requires more direct contact with the sensor.

Responding to a complaint on Twitter, Google said, “We’re sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.”

Google’s explanation doesn’t seem to convince a lot of users, and some users think that the optical fingerprint sensor is responsible for the delay in verification. However, many users are also citing examples of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9, both of which use optical fingerprint readers, and theirs is pretty fast.

Luckily for the users, Google does offer some solutions that can improve the performance of the fingerprint sensor. According to the company, one of the reasons why the fingerprint scanner won’t function properly is that you’re using a screen protector that is not Made for Google certified. Another reason could be that your Pixel 6/6 Pro is not running the latest Android update. Google also recommends that you clean the smudges and dirt on the display and try again.

If you’re using Google Pixel 6/6 Pro., do find anything in your smartphone that you want Google to improve? Let’s know down in the comments.

via Phone Arena