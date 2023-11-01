You’ll soon be able to pin messages in WhatsApp temporarily, but it’s not like other apps

Meta, the parent company of a lot of popular social media platforms, seems to be working on a new feature that lets you pin messages in WhatsApp, with a catch.

Folks over at WABetaInfo discovered that the latest version 23.23.1.73 of the beta build of the app brings the pinning messages feature on both individual and group chats, just like on any other messaging app. The difference is that you can set if you want the message to be pinned for a period of time.

Take a look at how the feature looks like in action below, courtesy of them:

? WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.23.1.73: what's new? WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to pin messages in chats and groups, and it’s available to some beta testers! Some users may be able to get the same feature by installing certain previous updates.https://t.co/elqJQnRsBV pic.twitter.com/AdO9wEH620 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 1, 2023

As you can see above, there are options to keep the message pinned for either 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

“WhatsApp is testing this option by extending availability to users who install the latest versions from the App Store. However, it might take some time before they roll out to a broader audience,” says the TestFlight insider.

Meta recently released a new feature that allows you to use multiple accounts on WhatsApp. This is similar to how Telegram works, and it is something that Android users have been doing for a while by using unofficial or even unsafe third-party apps.