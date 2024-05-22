ClosersCopy Review: Is It Worth The Price?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

This ClosersCopy review will show you how beneficial the app can be in your content creation process.

I tested it for a week to give you an in-depth look at its features, use cases, pricing, and more. I’ve also included a handy step-by-step guide to get you started.

Sounds good? Let’s dive right in!

What is ClosersCopy?

ClosersCopy is an AI copywriting tool designed to streamline the content-creation process for marketers, bloggers, and content creators.

This tool can help you generate SEO-optimized blogs and marketing copy. It produces results using advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms.

ClosersCopy can analyze your writing style, identify areas for improvement, and provide intelligent suggestions to elevate your content to a new level. The app also provides access to various features, including frameworks, templates, insights, etc.

These features aim to help you generate high-converting copy, optimize content for search engines, and provide data-driven insights to improve your content strategy.

While this looks amazing on paper, let’s explore the tool in more detail:

Features

ClosersCopy was designed with some great features that promise to cater to the needs of modern marketers and content creators, but how well do they work? Let’s find out!

To start, I chose SalesAI for my testing, but I’ll show you the BlogAI option down the line too.

Frameworks

ClosersCopy lets you generate a wide range of marketing materials (called Frameworks) with AI.

Each Framework shown above has different presets, which assist you with your copy regardless of the topic, style, and goals of your text.

There are presets for Ads, Blogs, Business, Course Presets, Headlines, and many other options. This range of styles makes the feature very intuitive and helpful.

I chose the Title option, as my text requires one, and I was surprised at how fast this worked and how well the results matched my requirements.

Furthermore, I explored the comprehensive set of tools found in the Longform tab.

The software could automatically outline my selected text with ease. You can also create a Brief, Headline, Introduction, Paragraph, and many others from the same menu.

In conclusion, the AI-generated copy I explored during my testing was coherent and persuasive while maintaining the text’s tone. The fact that I can generate long-form copy and have the AI take over makes it intuitive and functional.

That said, I did encounter some limitations to this set of tools. The AI occasionally struggled to maintain its coherence for more complex or technical subjects. This implied I needed to modify some of the text manually.

Compared to other AI writing tools like Jasper, ClosersCopy offers a great set of tools that emulate your brand persona but somewhat lacks advanced customization options and style transfer abilities provided by competitors.

SEO Optimization

The SEO optimization part of ClosersCopy offers another great way to modify the text to suit the requirements of Google and other search engines.

It can optimize your text, identify each keyword used, and then create an audit to ensure the best results.

Here are some vital information about this feature:

Integrates seamlessly with Ahrefs , Semrush , and other SEO tools

, , and It includes real-time suggestions for relevant keywords and automatic optimization of the metadata

for relevant keywords and It helps structure content for improved focus and a great search experience

That said, the tool has some issues. The keyword recommendations can occasionally be too broad or irrelevant, and the tool is limited in its ability to customize text based on optimization criteria, like with dedicated SEO software.

While not as robust as advanced SEO solutions like AISEO.ai, ClosersCopy brings a balance of effectiveness and simplicity for more casual projects.

Insights

The analytics features under the Insights tab allow you to check performance metrics like clicks, conversions, and engagement. This can help you make informed decisions about your project and adapt accordingly.

However, the lack of built-in A/B testing for copy variations is disappointing. The analytics focus more on the basic traffic than more profound audience indicators.

Overall, CoserCopy’s Insights are useful for content performance tracking, but other options like Conversion Maker offer a more robust set of testing capabilities.

Creatives

The Creatives tab lets you combine elements from your text with drawings created by AI. Unfortunately, I couldn’t see this feature in action, as my account level didn’t allow it.

This tool helps create diagrams, sketches, and even mind maps. These can help you exemplify the ideas you present in your project.

How to use ClosersCopy?

Now let me show you how to get started with ClosersCopy:

Visit ClosersCopy’s website, create an account, and choose the AI Model you want to use. (I chose BlogAI for this example). Click SEO Optimization, and do your keyword research by adding a term in the respective field and clicking the arrow. Navigate the information presented and research the best keywords. I chose “benefits of yoga”. You can also explore the structures of the ranking articles by looking at their heading structure and the number of words used. Click the Optimize tab if you want a general idea of your text’s structure targets. Click Longform and customize the context and settings for Creativity and Length. Click Frameworks, search for the content you want to create (a blog, in my case), and choose the elements you want to include, like Titles. Continue on the same path for the introduction, body of text, bullet points, conclusion, etc., and add them to your text. Choose the texts that best suit your needs and add them to your project. Continue down the list of features until you are satisfied with your blog post.

Pricing

As you can see from the image above, ClosersCopy has a few payment plans available:

Power Plan ($49.99/monthly) 300 AI Runs/month 50 SEO Audits/month Limited Updates 2 seats (you + 1 team member) Includes SEO Audit, SEO Planner, Longform, Frameworks, Workflows, Tune (coming soon), Insights, Email Support, and Community Access



Superpower Plan ($79.99/monthly) Unlimited AI Writing (Most Wanted) Unlimited SEO Audits (Most Wanted) Unlimited Updates (Most Wanted) 3 seats (you + 2 team members) Includes SEO Audit, SEO Planner, Longform, Frameworks, Workflows, Tune (coming soon), Insights, Email Support, and Community Access.



Superpower Squad Plan ($99.99/monthly) Unlimited AI Writing (Most Wanted) Unlimited SEO Audits (Most Wanted) Unlimited Updates (Most Wanted) 5 seats (you + 4 team members) Includes SEO Audit, SEO Planner, Longform, Frameworks, Workflows, Tune (coming soon), Insights, Email Support, and Community Access



Currently, there’s no free trial or free version. However, you get a 14-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

ClosersCopy Review – Verdict

After extensively testing and evaluating ClosersCopy, I can confidently recommend it as a powerful and innovative AI writing tool for marketers and content creators.

The tool captures brand voice with high-quality AI-generated copy by using the powerful Framworks feature. The integrated SEO optimization and seamless workflow save a lot of time. The Insights feature also enables you to optimize your creation even before starting to write.

However, the app’s comparatively higher pricing might not suit users with limited budgets. The tool also requires oversight for more complex and technical content and lacks A/B testing.

With that said, I still think the tool is worth going for if you need a bit of AI help in your marketing efforts.

So, would you try ClosersCopy after reading this review? Let me know in the comments!