A website that shows game compatibility on Windows on Arm is already out

A new website called WorksonWoa.com (Works on Windows on Arm) has launched to help you determine if your favorite games will run smoothly on the upcoming Windows on Arm laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Series chips.

This shift from traditional x86 processors to Arm-based ones marks a big change in the laptop market. While Qualcomm previously said their laptops can run PC games without porting to ARM, WorksonWoa offers a more realistic picture.

The website, developed by Linaro has a database of over 1,000 games categorized based on their compatibility with Windows on Arm:

Perfect: These games run flawlessly at 60+ FPS in 1080p resolution without any glitches or issues.

Unfortunately, popular titles like PUBG: Battlegrounds, League of Legends, and Fortnite currently fall under the “Unplayable” category. However, games like Warframe and Vampire Survivors are listed as “Perfect.”

It’s important to note that the website’s data is based on testing and might not reflect every specific machine configuration. WorksonWoa.com encourages user contributions to improve accuracy and help others make informed decisions.

With the launch of WorksonWoa.com, gamers have a valuable tool to navigate the compatibility landscape of Windows on Arm laptops. This website’s community-driven approach can play an important role in the smooth gaming experience on these new devices.

