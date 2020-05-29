New photos show off the cancelled Google Pixel 4a XL

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 4a soon. The company, however, has decided not to launch the XL version of 4a but a new leak suggests that Google did work on the device which ended up being cancelled during development.

The images published by 9to5google reveal that the Google Pixel 4a XL was expected to come with a rear fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack and microphone at the top. On the bottom is a USB-C port and there is also a camera bump on the back with two camera holes. Google might have launched the Google Pixel 4a XL with a dual-camera setup which would have included the main camera and a telephoto lens.

On the back of the cover, there is a logo which is presumably how Google tracks its prototypes phones and accessories. The back cover was listed on eBay back in April and it gives us some insights into how the Google Pixel 4a XL would have looked like if it had not been cancelled.