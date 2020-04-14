Update: PEGI, the European Ratings Board for video games, has revealed that it will follow the ESRB’s decision of labelling the inclusion of “paid random items” such as loot boxes or FIFA card packs.

These are what the new video games ratings will look like:

The ESRB has introduced a new ratings label for video games that include loot boxes to warn consumers about their inclusion.

The new loot box warning will be slapped on any new video game that allows players to spend real-world money on randomly selected items. From loot boxes to FIFA Ultimate Team card packs, the ESRB will make sure players are aware.

“According to research, parents are far more concerned about their child’s ability to spend real money in games than the fact that those in-game purchases may be randomized,” the ESRB said in its announcement.

“This data helped to inform the introduction of the In-Game Purchases Interactive Element. That being said, since adding the In-Game Purchases notice to ratings assigned to physical games many game consumers and enthusiasts (not necessarily parents) have reached out to us asking the ESRB to include additional information to identify games that include randomized purchases.”

As well as the introduction of ESRB loot box warnings, the ratings boards has announced that they will still be operational during the Coronavirus pandemic.