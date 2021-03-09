It’s Patch Tuesday, and Microsoft has released a number of Cumulative Updates for supported versions of Windows 10.
Windows 10 20H2 and 2004
If you are on Windows 10 20H2 and 2004, Microsoft is releasing KB5000802 taking the OS to build 19042.867 and 19041.867 respectively.
The update has the following highlights:
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates security for the Windows user interface.
Fixes and improvements:
This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
- Addresses an elevation of privilege security vulnerability documented in CVE-2021-1640 related to print jobs submitted to “FILE:” ports. After installing Windows updates from March 9, 2021 and later, print jobs that are in a pending state before restarting the print spooler service or restarting the OS will remain in an error state. Manually delete the affected print jobs and resubmit them to the print queue when the print spooler service is online.
- Security updates to the Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Apps, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Virtualization, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and Windows Media.
Known issues in this update:
|Symptom
|Workaround
System and user certificates might be lost when updating a device from Windows 10, version 1809 or later to a later version of Windows 10. Devices will only be impacted if they have already installed any Latest cumulative update (LCU) released September 16, 2020 or later and then proceed to update to a later version of Windows 10 from media or an installation source which does not have an LCU released October 13, 2020 or later integrated. This primarily happens when managed devices are updated using outdated bundles or media through an update management tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This might also happen when using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates integrated.
Note Devices using Windows Update for Business or that connect directly to Windows Update are not impacted. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the feature update, including the latest LCU, without any extra steps.
|If you have already encountered this issue on your device, you can mitigate it within the uninstall window by going back to your previous version of Windows using the instructions here. The uninstall window might be 10 or 30 days depending on the configuration of your environment and the version you’re updating to. You will then need to update to the later version of Windows 10 after the issue is resolved in your environment. Note Within the uninstall window, you can increase the number of days you have to go back to your previous version of Windows 10 by using the DISM command /Set-OSUninstallWindow. You must make this change before the default uninstall window has lapsed. For more information, see DISM operating system uninstall command-line options.
We are working on a resolution and will provide updated bundles and refreshed media in the coming weeks.
|When using the Microsoft Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) to enter Kanji characters in an app that automatically allows the input of Furigana characters, you might not get the correct Furigana characters. You might need to enter the Furigana characters manually.
Note The affected apps are using the ImmGetCompositionString() function.
|We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
You can install the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or by downloading it from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.
Windows 10 1909
If you are on Windows 10 1909, Microsoft is releasing KB5000808 taking the OS to build 18363.1440.
The update has the following highlights:
Fixes and improvements:
This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
- Security updates to the Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Apps, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Core Networking, Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking, Windows Virtualization, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and Windows Media.
Known issues in this update:
Symptom
|Workaround
You can install the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or by downloading it fromthe Microsoft Update Catalog website.