It’s Patch Tuesday, which means Microsoft is pushing out a number of mandatory fixes for all supported versions of Windows 10.

The updates appear to include a lot of fixes for Edge, IE and Office, which are of course major sources of vulnerability on Windows.

To see what is fixed and improved for your version of the OS, see the list below:

Windows 10 version 1903 / 1909

For those on Windows 10 version 1903 or 1909, Microsoft is pushing out KB4540673, taking the build number to 18362.719 and 18363.719, respectively.

It brings the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Updates for verifying user names and passwords.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras).

The full list of fixes include:

Addresses an issue that prevents certain users from upgrading the OS because of corrupted third-party assemblies.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Peripherals, Windows Update Stack, and Windows Server.

The known issues include:

Symptom Workaround When using Windows Server containers with the March 10, 2020 updates, you might encounter issues with 32-bit applications and processes. For important guidance on updating Windows containers, please see Windows container version compatibility.

You can manually download it here.

Windows 10 version 1809

For those on Windows 10 version 1809, Microsoft is pushing out KB4538461, taking the build number to 17763.1098.

It brings the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Updates for verifying user names and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras).

The full list of fixes include:

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Kernel, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Peripherals, Windows Update Stack, and Windows Server.

The known issues include:

Symptom Workaround After installing KB4493509, devices with some Asian language packs installed may receive the error, “0x800f0982 – PSFX_E _MATCHING _ COMPONENT_NOT_FOUND.” Uninstall and reinstall any recently added language packs. For instructions, see Manage the input and display language settings in Windows 10. Select Check for Updates and install the April 2019 Cumulative Update. For instructions, see Update Windows 10. Note If reinstalling the language pack does not mitigate the issue, reset your PC as follows: Go to the Settings app > Recovery. Select Get Started under the Reset this PC recovery option. Select Keep my Files. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. When using Windows Server containers with the March 10, 2020 updates, you might encounter issues with 32-bit applications and processes. For important guidance on updating Windows containers, please see Windows container version compatibility.

You can manually download it here.

Windows 10 version 1803

For those on Windows 10 version 1803, Microsoft is pushing out KB4540689, taking the build number to 17134.1365.

It brings the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Updates for verifying user names and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras).

The full list of fixes include:

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Kernel, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Peripherals, Windows Update Stack, and Windows Server.

There are no known issues.

You can manually download it here.

Windows 10 version 1709

For those on Windows 10 version 1709 Microsoft is pushing out KB4540681, taking the build number up to 16299.1747.

It brings the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Updates for verifying user names and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras).

Updates an issue that might prevent icons and cursors from appearing as expected.

The full list of fixes include:

Addresses an issue that might prevent icons and cursors from appearing as expected.

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Windows Kernel, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Peripherals, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Update Stack, and Windows Server.

You can manually download it here.

Windows 10 version 1703

For those on Windows 10 version 1703, Microsoft is pushing out KB4540705, taking the build number to 15063.2313.

It brings the following highlights:

Updates an issue that might prevent icons and cursors from appearing as expected.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Updates for verifying user names and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras).

The full list of fixes include:

Addresses an issue that might cause Microsoft browsers to bypass proxy servers.

Addresses an issue that might prevent icons and cursors from appearing as expected.

Addresses an issue that prevents machines that have Credential Guard enabled from joining a domain. The error message is “The server’s clock is not synchronized with the primary domain controller’s clock.”

Addresses an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Windows Kernel, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Peripherals, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Update Stack, and Windows Server.

You can manually download it here,

Windows 10 version 1607

For those on Windows 10 version 1607 Microsoft is pushing out KB4540670, bringing the build number to 14393.3564.

It brings the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Updates for verifying user names and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras).

The full list of fixes include:

Addresses an issue that might prevent icons and cursors from appearing as expected.

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Windows Kernel, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Peripherals, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Update Stack, and Windows Server.

The known issues include:

Symptom Workaround After installing KB4467684, the cluster service may fail to start with the error “2245 (NERR_PasswordTooShort)” if the group policy “Minimum Password Length” is configured with greater than 14 characters. Set the domain default “Minimum Password Length” policy to less than or equal to 14 characters. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. When using Windows Server containers with the March 10, 2020 updates, you might encounter issues with 32-bit applications and processes. For important guidance on updating Windows containers, please see Windows container version compatibility.

You can manually download it here

Windows 10 version 1507

For those on Windows 10 version 1507 Microsoft is pushing out KB4540693, taking the build number to 10240.18519.

It brings the following highlights:

Updates an issue that might prevent icons and cursors from appearing as expected.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Updates for verifying user names and passwords.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras).

The full list of fixes include:

Addresses an issue that might cause Microsoft browsers to bypass proxy servers.

Addresses an issue that might prevent icons and cursors from appearing as expected.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Windows Kernel, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Peripherals, Windows Network Security and Containers, and Windows Server.

You can manually download it here.

Updates can also be downloaded by Checking for Updates in Settings or waiting for Microsoft to push them out automatically.

