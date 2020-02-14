OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update is now rolling to OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The new update introduces the Android January security patch, and a number of fixes and improvements including enhanced one-hand usage, which makes it easier for you to use the dialer app.

Moreover, the Open Beta 9 update also brings network optimizations for a better gaming experience. The Zen Mode is now updated to Version 1.5.0, which supports OnePlus Account login, synchronization of badges, and historical data. And lastly, The Open Beta 9 update adds fixes for the crashing issue found in the Weather app. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Enhanced one-hand usage for dialer app Optimized network for a better gaming experience Updated Android security patch to 2020.01 Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Zen Mode V1.5.0 Supported OnePlus Account login, synchronization of badges and historical data

Weather Fixed the weather app crashing issue



Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.

Source: OnePlus