OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update is now rolling to OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The new update introduces the Android January security patch, and a number of fixes and improvements including enhanced one-hand usage, which makes it easier for you to use the dialer app.
Moreover, the Open Beta 9 update also brings network optimizations for a better gaming experience. The Zen Mode is now updated to Version 1.5.0, which supports OnePlus Account login, synchronization of badges, and historical data. And lastly, The Open Beta 9 update adds fixes for the crashing issue found in the Weather app. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
- System
- Enhanced one-hand usage for dialer app
- Optimized network for a better gaming experience
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.01
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Zen Mode V1.5.0
- Supported OnePlus Account login, synchronization of badges and historical data
- Weather
- Fixed the weather app crashing issue
Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.
Source: OnePlus