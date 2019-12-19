OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 7 to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update improvement in battery performance, RAM management. It has also added a Chromatic effect, which will improve your reading experience. The update also brings other important changes, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Changelog

  • System
    • Added an optimized charging feature to improve battery performance based on usage (Settings – Battery – Optimized charging)
    • Optimized the RAM management
    • Fixed the issue with auto-record toast messages in the contact app
    • Fixed the wrong time format in the status bar
    • Improved system stability and general bug fixes
  • Reading mode
    • Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings – Display – Reading mode – Turn on reading mode – Chromatic effect)

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.

