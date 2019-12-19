OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 7 to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update improvement in battery performance, RAM management. It has also added a Chromatic effect, which will improve your reading experience. The update also brings other important changes, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Changelog

System Added an optimized charging feature to improve battery performance based on usage (Settings – Battery – Optimized charging) Optimized the RAM management Fixed the issue with auto-record toast messages in the contact app Fixed the wrong time format in the status bar Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Reading mode Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings – Display – Reading mode – Turn on reading mode – Chromatic effect)



Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.