OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 7 to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update improvement in battery performance, RAM management. It has also added a Chromatic effect, which will improve your reading experience. The update also brings other important changes, bug fixes, and performance improvements.
Changelog
- System
- Added an optimized charging feature to improve battery performance based on usage (Settings – Battery – Optimized charging)
- Optimized the RAM management
- Fixed the issue with auto-record toast messages in the contact app
- Fixed the wrong time format in the status bar
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- Reading mode
- Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings – Display – Reading mode – Turn on reading mode – Chromatic effect)
Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.
