OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The new Open Beta update brings a new feature for Game Space. The update also includes the Android December 2020 security patch, camera improvements, improvement in startup speed of some apps, and bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience Fixed the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay Fixed the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure Fixed the small probability issue that the speaker doesn’t work Updated Android security patch to 2020.12

Camera Refresh the animation effects when activating the front camera

Game Space Newly added Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that the call may freeze when receiving the phone when playing music via Bluetooth



For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program anytime and install the Open Beta 5 update.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

Those who’re currently running the Open Beta 4 update can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update.