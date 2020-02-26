After releasing the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update back in December, OnePlus is now rolling out the Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones.

The new update brings a number of new features including a few important ones like the Android February security patch, one-handed mode in the dialer app to make it easier for you to use the dialer app, support for VoWi-Fi for Indian users, and Zen Mode V1.5.0, which comes with improved OnePlus Account login. Further, it also offers general bug fixes and stability improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed and removed white bar below the keyboard Fixed the issue with app crashes during installing and updating Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2020.02

Network (India Only) Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Phone Optimized the one-handed mode experience in the Phone app Fixed the issue with the duplication of contacts

Zen Mode V1.5.0 Improved OnePlus Account login for synchronization of badges and user’s data

Work-Life Balance (India Only) Optimized message notification Optimized the mode and app selection Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Message (India Only) Fixed issue with message categorization Fixed issue with transaction messages showing wrong entity values Improved brand name and logo identification of sender



Before you go ahead and start the download, make sure your OnePlus 6/6T has at least 3GB of available storage space and the battery level is above 30 percent. Another important point note here is that installing an open beta update means that you won’t receive stable OTAs until, of course, you choose to flash a stable build. If you want to go ahead and download the Android 10 Beta build you can do so by clicking on the below links.

If you’re already running the Open Beta 1 update, you’ll need to check for an update by going to the Settings> System> System updates to install the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update.

Source: OnePlus