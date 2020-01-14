After releasing the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update back in December, OnePlus is now rolling out the Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones.

The new update brings a couple of new features, which includes a feature to support for reminders for privacy alerts, ringtone increasing and decreasing feature for incoming calls. Beyond that, it brings the Android December security patch, improvement in reading mode, and a few other fixes and improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized details for Emergency Rescue

Added a feature to support reminders for privacy alerts

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2019.12 Phone Added ringtone increasing and decreasing features for incoming calls Reading Mode Fresh new chromatic effect for a more immersive and comfortable reading experience with smart color gamut and saturation adjustment (Settings-Display-Reading Mode-Turn on Reading Mode-Chromatic effect)

Before you go ahead and start the download, make sure your OnePlus 6/6T has at least 3GB of available storage space and the battery level is above 30 percent. Another important point note here is that installing an open beta update means that you won’t receive stable OTAs until, of course, you choose to flash a stable build. If you want to go ahead and download the Android 10 Beta build you can do so by clicking on the below links.

If you’re already running the Open Beta 1 update, you’ll need to check for an update by going to the Settings> System> System updates to install the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update.

via Androidpolice