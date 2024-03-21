Express Zip Review - Is It Better Than Its Alternatives?

If you’ve been searching for a detailed Express Zip review, you’re in luck.

Released in 2010 by NCH Software, it’s a lightweight, easy-to-use, fast, and efficient compression software that helps to reduce the original size of files.

This review will focus on Express Zip‘s features, user interface, customer support, and pricing. In the end, you’ll be able to decide whether it’s the right tool for your needs.

Let’s dive in!

Features

1. Easy Compression

Express Zip can create zip files by compressing larger ones into smaller archives. This will reduce their size and free up more storage space.

So, I added two files to the compression dashboard, and it rapidly saved the zip file to my documents folder. The process took less than 3 seconds to complete. It also reduced the total file size from 10.1 MB to 9.78 MB.

In comparison, WinRAR took the same time but had a slightly better-compressed file size of 9.77 MB.

2. Extract Zip Files

Like WinRAR and WinZip, Express Zip can extract compressed files from RAR or zip archives.

All you need to do is open the app, click the Open button, select the file you want to extract, and then click the big blue Extract button at the bottom-right corner of the app’s interface.

As you may have guessed, the feature is reliable, works fast, extracts files to your specified folder, and is on par with other file compression software such as 7-Zip and WinZip.

3. Split and Merge Archives

Like 7-Zip, Express Zip can split compressed archives into smaller sizes for easy sharing and uploading.

Depending on your file size, you can specify the resulting archives’ split size and output location. However, once split, the archives can’t be edited (which means you can’t add or remove items within the zip files).

Moreover, extracting these split archives is simple. You only need to ensure that all the parts are in the same folder, then click on the first file with the .zip extension to start the extraction process.

If the archives are damaged, you can merge split archives into one zip file using its Repair tool.

4. Encrypt and Decrypt Archived files

Express Zip allows you to password-protect your compressed files before sharing them for extra security.

It was easy to create a zip file from the app’s interface. To encrypt it, I only needed to click the Encrypt button to add a password.

5. Create Self-extracting Archives

Like PeaZip, Express Zip allows you to create self-extracting archives. However, while it’s available for free in PeaZip, it’s a paid feature in Express Zip.

Nevertheless, the value is justified as you can create SFX files for Windows and Mac. In contrast, you can only do so on Windows with PeaZip.

6. Convert Archived File Formats With Express Zip software, you can convert an already archived file into a different format based on your preference. It supports ZIP, RAR, LZH, TGZ, WIM, TAR, and ARJ formats. 7. Cross-Platform Compatibility Express Zip works on Windows and Mac operating systems. This is unlike WinRAR and RAR File Extractor, which are Windows-only. I tested the app on a Windows PC, and it performed just as expected.

8. Small Software Size

This is one of the features that initially attracted me.

Express Zip takes up less than 3MB of space on your PC.

So, even if your PC doesn’t have enough storage or computing power for larger files or software, you can still install and run this service.

9. Wide Format Support

Express Zip supports many file formats, including TAR, ISO, RAR, CAB, 7Z, ZIPX, LZH, GZIP, ARJ, MULTIDISK, and many more. In this regard, it compares favorably to PeaZip.

Interface

On installation, you’ll notice that Express Zip has a pretty boring user interface.

Although the app is simple and easy to navigate, the layout itself looks too plain.

The main toolbar houses important functions, including deleting files, adding or importing the files to archive, modifying the settings to your preference, and more.

These features also appear in the pop-up menu when you right-click files in Windows File Explorer.

If you’re using the app without prior knowledge about file compression software, you’ll be able to navigate it with ease.

Customer Support

The software has a few in-app solutions if you run into bugs or difficulties while using it.

These include an FAQ section alongside the Help file, which contains answers to a few questions.

In addition, you have access to an online forum. Here, you can share your problems with other users and get support from the community.

If you run into more technical issues, the Problem Solver button in the app will take you to a page where you can report your issues to the app’s tech support team. However, it’s available to customers only, so I couldn’t vouch for its responsiveness since I used a free trial.

You’ll have to fill out a form describing your issues, including specific information about your PC’s OS, the app’s version, and installation status.

In this aspect, Express Zip trumps other alternatives like WinRAR and 7-Zip.

Pricing

Express Zip’s pricing details are as follows:

The Free (Demo) Version – Comes with many limited features. I exhausted my free access to advanced features like encryption and archive splitting within 20 minutes of downloading the app.

Express Zip Plus Quarterly Plan ($4.98 quarterly) – Grants access to a commercial license to use all the app’s features for 3 months.

Express Zip Plus Home Use License ($25) – Grants lifetime access to the app but for home use only. It’s currently available for $16.97 during its March-only promo.

Express Zip Plus Commercial License ($30) – This one-time payment grants lifetime access to all of its features and functionalities for commercial use. It’s currently available for $19.99 during its March-only promo.

The software has a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means that new users can get a refund if they request it within 30 days of purchasing their license.

Express Zip Review – Verdict

Express Zip offers a basic but user-friendly interface and a range of valuable file compression features for Windows and Mac users.

It supports many formats that rival its alternatives, like PeaZip and WinZip. This makes it suitable for both individual and professional use.

However, Express Zip has its downsides, as I found it takes longer when compressing large files. It’s also unclear what level of encryption it uses, which can be considered a vulnerability compared to other options with AES encryption.

The last bit is its pricing, which seems reasonable on the surface. However, open-source alternatives like PeaZip and 7Zip can replicate its premium features, such as creating SFX archives for free.

So, in conclusion, even though I think the app is efficient and feature-rich, a free option like PeaZip is better since you won’t have to pay for it.

Overall, I hope this Express Zip review helped you make up your mind about this service.