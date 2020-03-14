OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update starts to show up on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The update brings one important new feature and that is the Android 10 February 2020 security patch.

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update also brings enhanced contact details screen, enhanced single and double-tap performance, optimizations for RAM management, audio and video fixes in the Gallery app. You can see the changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized RAM management

Improved content now live on the settings page

Enhanced single and double-tap performance of Ambient display and lock screen

Updated Android Security patch to 2020.02 Phone Enhanced the contact details screen Gallery Fixed the audio and video issues with preloading videos

OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.

Source: Reddit; via: 9to5google