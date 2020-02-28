OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.3.2 update for OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The latest OxygenOS update brings improved system stability, general bug fixes, fixes for screen flickering issue. In addition, the most important feature that OnePlus introduced in this update is the Android February security patch. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2020.02

OnePlus recently rolled out the Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The new update introduced a number of new features including a few important ones like the Android February security patch, one-handed mode in the dialer app to make it easier for you to use the dialer app, support for VoWi-Fi for Indian users, and Zen Mode V1.5.0, which comes with improved OnePlus Account login.

Coming back to OxygenOS 10.3.2, it’ll be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone.