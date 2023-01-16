Outlook to get new features in Feb including iOS schedule send, Android text predictions

In February, Microsoft is set to release several new features to Outlook, according to the latest Microsoft 365 roadmap of the company.

Outlook is expected to get at least eight new features, and some of these releases are dedicated to Outlook for Android. Next month, Android users of the service will get text predictions in the quick reply experience and the ability to add an email as an attachment to another email while composing it. Microsoft also details in its roadmap that it will be introducing some changes to help Android users better manage their storage. According to Microsoft, this will be through “clearer messaging and cleanup options” when users run out of email storage.

Outlook for iOS will also be getting dedicated features, including the “Schedule send” capability that will allow users to specify when they want to send the email they wrote. In addition to that is the new customizable compose toolbar and drawer in Outlook for iOS that will let users reorder tools and customize most used actions.

Meanwhile, Outlook for the web will only get one new feature, but it can be a very relevant improvement for its search function, which will also benefit Teams users. Microsoft promises that starting next month, the search results of Outlook for the web will begin showing Teams messages and files shared in Teams conversations, making the email app more compatible with the Redmond company’s communication service for professionals.

Another new Outlook feature that will be released and implemented to Teams is an audience targeting and identification capability for frontline workers. It will work by using location, job code, and department and will be available across different platforms (Android, the web, Mac, desktop, and iOS). Likewise, Microsoft shares that its Compliant Meetings feature, which can make meetings secure and compliant by applying sensitivity labels, will also be multi-platform.

The continuous developments and releases of features reflect Microsoft’s dedication to promoting Outlook as its main email service. Currently, it sits in third place as the most-used email client worldwide, and Microsoft wants to bump it up. The company introduced the ability to Office.com users to search for traditional attachments shared in Microsoft Outlook in December, and it plans to roll out more features this month. Some of these features still in development (though they will possibly roll out sometime this month) include the mandatory labeling pre-compose for mobile, the ability to reset and deactivate people suggestions in Search, suggested replies expansion, and more.