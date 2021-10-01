Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Outlook app on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2137.2, the update adds the ability for you to choose how you’d like to share photos through Outlook for Android. Unfortunately, that’s the only new feature that you get in the update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Choose how you’d like to share photos through Outlook for Android. Outlook makes it easier to send one or many photos from your gallery or cloud sources: as an attachment or embedded in your message.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.