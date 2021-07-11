Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Outlook app on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2125.2, the update improves the way you send feedback by revamping the feedback experience. Courtesy of the new feedback experience, your feedback will now go directly to the product team. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Tell us what you think! In order to hear straight from you, we’re updating our send feedback experience so that everything you say goes directly to our product team. Just go to Settings > Help & feedback > Send feedback.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.