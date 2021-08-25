Otter transcription service now available for Microsoft Teams meetings

Otter.ai today announced the launch of Otter Assistant for Microsoft Teams for Otter Business Plan users. With this availability, Teams users can configure Otter Assistant to automatically join their calendared meetings to record, take notes, and share transcripts with meeting participants so users can focus on collaborating and connecting in meetings knowing Otter is automatically transcribing it, or they can skip meetings altogether and catch up on notes afterward.

Otter Business starts at $20 per user per month and includes:

Otter Assistant to automatically join, record, and share meeting notes

Real-time annotation features to add highlights, comments, and images

Custom vocabulary for names, jargon, and acronyms within teams

Shared speaker identification across the Otter Business team

Advanced search and multiple export options

Centralized data & billing

Two-factor authentication (US & Canada)

Source: Otter